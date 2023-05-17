Bookmakers have set player props for Pete Alonso and others when the New York Mets host the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 15 doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .293/.350/.509 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 37 hits with three doubles, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 33 RBI.

He has a .233/.333/.516 slash line so far this season.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 14 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .308/.396/.434 so far this year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

