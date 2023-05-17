On Wednesday, May 17, Pete Alonso's New York Mets (20-23) host Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (32-11) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rays (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (4-2, 4.14 ERA) vs Josh Fleming - TB (0-0, 4.26 ERA)

Rays vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 16, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 13-15 (46.4%).

New York has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets have a 4-6 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Rays have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rays have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East -155 - 1st

