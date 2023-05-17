The New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays will send Kodai Senga and Josh Fleming, respectively, out to start when the two clubs face off on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 84 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

Fueled by 170 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .508 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rays have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 268 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays get on base at a .349 clip, best in the league.

The Rays rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.152 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Fleming will take to the mound for the Rays, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, throwing four innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing three hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt

