Rays vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11) and the New York Mets (20-23) clashing at Citi Field (on May 17) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Rays, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (4-2) versus the Rays and Josh Fleming.
Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Mets 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Rays games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.
- Tampa Bay has been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (268 total, 6.2 per game).
- Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.31 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|L 6-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|L 9-8
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|W 8-7
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|W 8-5
|Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 21
|Brewers
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Chris Bassitt
