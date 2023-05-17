Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11) and the New York Mets (20-23) clashing at Citi Field (on May 17) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Rays, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (4-2) versus the Rays and Josh Fleming.

Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Rays games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (268 total, 6.2 per game).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.31 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule