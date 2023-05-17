Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on May 12, Strus produced 14 points and six rebounds in a 96-92 win against the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Strus' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 11.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.4 Assists -- 2.1 1 PRA -- 16.8 15.6 PR 15.5 14.7 14.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Strus is averaging seven three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the league, allowing 23.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.