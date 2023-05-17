Kyle Lowry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 17
Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this article we will break down Lowry's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.2
|10.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.2
|Assists
|4.5
|5.1
|4.7
|PRA
|18.5
|20.4
|18.8
|PR
|14.5
|15.3
|14.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|1.5
Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Lowry's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.1 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.
Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/24/2023
|29
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|39
|20
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|38
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|33
|17
|4
|6
|3
|1
|3
