Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Lowry, in his previous game (May 12 win against the Knicks) put up 11 points, nine assists and three steals.

In this article we will break down Lowry's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.7 PRA 18.5 20.4 18.8 PR 14.5 15.3 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Lowry's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.