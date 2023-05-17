The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Love, in his last game (May 12 win against the Knicks) posted three points.

In this piece we'll examine Love's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 6.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.2 Assists -- 1.9 2 PRA -- 16.5 14.9 PR 12.5 14.6 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Celtics

Love's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the NBA, giving up 23.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 15 8 5 0 0 0 0 10/28/2022 21 9 5 0 2 0 0

