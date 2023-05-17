Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Butler totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 96-92 win versus the Knicks.

Below we will dive into Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.9 31.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.6 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.4 PRA 40.5 34.1 43.1 PR 34.5 28.8 37.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.3



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 3.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

