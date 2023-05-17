Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 17
Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Below we will dive into Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|22.9
|31.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|6.6
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|5.4
|PRA
|40.5
|34.1
|43.1
|PR
|34.5
|28.8
|37.7
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|1.3
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Celtics
|Heat vs Celtics Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Celtics Prediction
|Heat vs Celtics Players to Watch
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 3.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.
- Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.
- The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per game.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/2/2022
|35
|25
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|10/21/2022
|40
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
