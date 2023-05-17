Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Bam Adebayo is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) match up with the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Heat's Last Game
The Heat won their most recent game against the Knicks, 96-92, on Friday. Jimmy Butler led the way with 24 points, plus eight boards and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|24
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bam Adebayo
|23
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Max Strus
|14
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
- Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27.6
|6.1
|4.3
|1.4
|0.8
|1.3
|Bam Adebayo
|17.7
|9.2
|3.1
|1
|0.7
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|10.9
|3.2
|4.7
|1.1
|1
|1.5
|Caleb Martin
|10.4
|5.5
|1.8
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Gabe Vincent
|11.2
|1.4
|4.7
|1
|0
|2.1
