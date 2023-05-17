Bam Adebayo is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) match up with the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 17
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their most recent game against the Knicks, 96-92, on Friday. Jimmy Butler led the way with 24 points, plus eight boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Jimmy Butler 24 8 4 0 0 0
Bam Adebayo 23 9 1 2 1 0
Max Strus 14 6 3 0 0 1

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

  • Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.
  • Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
  • Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
  • Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Jimmy Butler 27.6 6.1 4.3 1.4 0.8 1.3
Bam Adebayo 17.7 9.2 3.1 1 0.7 0
Kyle Lowry 10.9 3.2 4.7 1.1 1 1.5
Caleb Martin 10.4 5.5 1.8 0.9 0.2 1.5
Gabe Vincent 11.2 1.4 4.7 1 0 2.1

