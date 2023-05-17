The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 210.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 210.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 210.5 points in 58 of 82 outings.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 66 80.5% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

