Bookmakers have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+110) 2.5 (-128)

Wednesday's prop bet for Adebayo is 17.5 points, 2.9 fewer than his season average.

Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-167)

The 27.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 4.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (-115)

Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is equal to Wednesday's points prop for him.

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-118) 9.5 (-120) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+105)

The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-167)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

