Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 on May 17, 2023
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-128)
|9.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-128)
- Wednesday's prop bet for Adebayo is 17.5 points, 2.9 fewer than his season average.
- Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-133)
|5.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-167)
- The 27.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 4.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-111)
|1.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-115)
- Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is equal to Wednesday's points prop for him.
- He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.
- Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
- He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-118)
|9.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-154)
|3.5 (+105)
- The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-133)
|5.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-167)
- Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
