How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- Miami is giving up more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).
- At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Head
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
