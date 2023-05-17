Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8.5)
|211.5
|-365
|+300
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|211.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8)
|211
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Celtics (-8.5)
|210.5
|-360
|+300
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up 227.4 points per game between them, 15.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 221.2 combined points per game, 9.7 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|-120
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-125
|20.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-125
|11.5
|Kyle Lowry
|10.5
|-115
|11.2
|Gabe Vincent
|9.5
|-120
|9.4
