In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 227.4 points per game between them, 15.9 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 221.2 combined points per game, 9.7 more points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -125 20.4 Max Strus 11.5 -125 11.5 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -120 9.4

