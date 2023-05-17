Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 8-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (211.5)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.
- As an 8-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Boston is 16-15-1 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Miami puts up as an 8-point underdog.
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
