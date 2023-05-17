Gabe Vincent and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Vincent, in his last action, had seven points and five assists in a 96-92 win over the Knicks.

In this article we will look at Vincent's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 11.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.4 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.7 PRA -- 14 17.3 PR 11.5 11.5 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

Vincent is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vincent's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

