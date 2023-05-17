Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Martin, in his previous game (May 12 win against the Knicks) posted eight points.

In this piece we'll break down Martin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 10.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA -- 16 17.7 PR 13.5 14.4 15.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Caleb Martin has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Celtics give up 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.1 assists per game.

The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.