Pete Alonso's New York Mets (20-22) and Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (31-11) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, May 16 at Citi Field. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mets (-160). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - NYM (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Jalen Beeks - TB (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays and Mets game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (+135), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 16, or 51.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mets have an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rays have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rays had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East -155 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.