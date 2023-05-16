How to Watch the Rays vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Verlander will start for the New York Mets on Tuesday against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Rays, who have connected on 81 this season.
- Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .507 team slugging percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rays have posted this season.
- No team has scored more than the 260 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.349) in baseball this year.
- The Rays rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (3.26) in the majors this season.
- The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.161 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jalen Beeks (1-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing one hit to the New York Yankees.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-8
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Freddy Peralta
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Freddy Peralta
