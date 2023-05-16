Justin Verlander will start for the New York Mets on Tuesday against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Rays, who have connected on 81 this season.

Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .507 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rays have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 260 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.349) in baseball this year.

The Rays rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (3.26) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.161 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jalen Beeks (1-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing one hit to the New York Yankees.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Drew Rasmussen Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta

