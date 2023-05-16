Brandon Nimmo and Wander Franco will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays hit the field at Citi Field on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Rays have +135 odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone above the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.5.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 23 of 42 chances this season.

The Rays have been perfect against the spread this season, going 4-0-0.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 12-8 14-4 17-7 25-9 6-2

