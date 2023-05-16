Tuesday's contest at Citi Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11) taking on the New York Mets (20-22) at 7:10 PM (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a 4-2 win for the Rays, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Mets will give the nod to Justin Verlander (1-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Jalen Beeks (1-2, 5.40 ERA).

Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Mets 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.2 runs per game (260 total).

The Rays have a 3.26 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Rays Schedule