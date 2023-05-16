Rays vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Citi Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11) taking on the New York Mets (20-22) at 7:10 PM (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a 4-2 win for the Rays, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Mets will give the nod to Justin Verlander (1-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Jalen Beeks (1-2, 5.40 ERA).
Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Mets 2.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.
- Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.2 runs per game (260 total).
- The Rays have a 3.26 ERA as a team, best in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|L 6-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|L 9-8
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|W 8-7
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 21
|Brewers
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
