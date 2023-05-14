Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) against the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (4-1, 2.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (1-3, 5.35 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: YES
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Rays have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 28, or 75.7%, of those games.
  • Tampa Bay has entered 37 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 28-9 in those contests.
  • The Rays have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Tampa Bay leads MLB with 252 runs scored this season.
  • The Rays' 3.17 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 9 @ Orioles L 4-2 Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 10 @ Orioles L 2-1 Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
May 11 @ Yankees W 8-2 Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
May 12 @ Yankees L 6-5 Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
May 13 @ Yankees L 9-8 Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
May 14 @ Yankees - Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
May 16 @ Mets - Yonny Chirinos vs Justin Verlander
May 17 @ Mets - Drew Rasmussen vs Kodai Senga
May 18 @ Mets - Josh Fleming vs Tylor Megill
May 19 Brewers - Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
May 20 Brewers - Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta

