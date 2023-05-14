Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) against the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (4-1, 2.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (1-3, 5.35 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 28, or 75.7%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 37 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 28-9 in those contests.

The Rays have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 252 runs scored this season.

The Rays' 3.17 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule