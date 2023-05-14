Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) against the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (4-1, 2.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (1-3, 5.35 ERA).
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 28, or 75.7%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has entered 37 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 28-9 in those contests.
- The Rays have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 252 runs scored this season.
- The Rays' 3.17 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|L 4-2
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|L 6-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|L 9-8
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
