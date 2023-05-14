The Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) will look for Yandy Diaz to continue an 11-game hitting streak against the New York Yankees (23-18) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (4-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (1-3).

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (4-1, 2.91 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (1-3, 5.35 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (4-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.91 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.1 walks per nine across six games.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .307 to his opponents.

Schmidt is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Schmidt will try to record his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

