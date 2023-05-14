Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Yankees on May 14, 2023
Player prop betting options for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Eflin Stats
- Zach Eflin (4-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Eflin has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|7
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 44 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .317/.425/.583 on the season.
- Diaz has recorded at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|at Yankees
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has 15 doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .304/.358/.532 so far this season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 35 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .246/.343/.444 slash line on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has recorded 47 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He's slashing .311/.393/.510 so far this season.
- Rizzo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Rays
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
