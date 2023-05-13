The Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) will lean on Wander Franco when they visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (22-18) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (7-0, 1.76 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (3-2, 4.74 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rays and Yankees matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 28 (77.8%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 27-4 record (winning 87.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rays went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

