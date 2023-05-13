Wander Franco and Gleyber Torres are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, who meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-135). The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 28 of the 36 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 27-4 (87.1%).

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-16-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have gone 4-0-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 11-7 13-3 17-7 24-9 6-1

