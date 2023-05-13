Rays vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wander Franco and Gleyber Torres are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, who meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.
The Yankees are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-135). The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Rays
|-135
|+110
|7.5
|-120
|+100
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 28 of the 36 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 27-4 (87.1%).
- The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-16-3 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have gone 4-0-0 ATS this season.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-3
|11-7
|13-3
|17-7
|24-9
|6-1
