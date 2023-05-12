Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) and the New York Yankees (21-18) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Trevor Kelley (0-1) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and won each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (239 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rays have the first-best ERA (2.93) in the majors this season.

