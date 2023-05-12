Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) and the New York Yankees (21-18) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Trevor Kelley (0-1) for the Rays.
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and won each contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.
- Tampa Bay has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- The Rays have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (239 total, 6.1 per game).
- The Rays have the first-best ERA (2.93) in the majors this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Javy Guerra vs Gerrit Cole
|May 8
|@ Orioles
|W 3-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Gibson
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|L 4-2
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|-
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|May 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Tylor Megill
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Joey Lucchesi
