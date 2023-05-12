On Friday, May 12, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (21-18) host Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.09 ERA) vs Trevor Kelley - TB (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 19 (63.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

New York has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Rays this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

