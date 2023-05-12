Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Trevor Kelley, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 76 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .508 team slugging percentage.

The Rays rank first in the majors with a .273 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (239) in baseball so far this year.

No team gets on base better than the Rays, who have a league-best .346 OBP this season.

The Rays rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the lowest ERA in baseball at 2.93.

Rays pitchers have a 1.126 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelley will make his first start of the season for the Rays.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief once already this year, but will make his first start.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles L 4-2 Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Drew Rasmussen Tylor Megill 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Joey Lucchesi

