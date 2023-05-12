How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Trevor Kelley, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays have hit 76 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.
- Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .508 team slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank first in the majors with a .273 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (239) in baseball so far this year.
- No team gets on base better than the Rays, who have a league-best .346 OBP this season.
- The Rays rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Tampa Bay has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the lowest ERA in baseball at 2.93.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.126 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kelley will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief once already this year, but will make his first start.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Tylor Megill
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Joey Lucchesi
