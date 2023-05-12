Max Strus NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 12
The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will play at 7:30 PM on Friday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Strus, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|10.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.2
|3.3
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|0.9
|PRA
|--
|16.8
|14.8
|PR
|15.5
|14.7
|13.9
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.3
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks
- This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.
- He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Knicks are seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.
- Giving up 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.
Max Strus vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|26
|14
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|5/8/2023
|37
|16
|6
|2
|4
|1
|1
|5/6/2023
|30
|19
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5/2/2023
|25
|17
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4/30/2023
|23
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|32
|11
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3/3/2023
|19
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2/2/2023
|29
|17
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
