The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will play at 7:30 PM on Friday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus, in his last game (May 10 loss against the Knicks) produced 14 points.

With prop bets in place for Strus, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 10.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 2.1 0.9 PRA -- 16.8 14.8 PR 15.5 14.7 13.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks are seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 26 14 3 0 4 0 0 5/8/2023 37 16 6 2 4 1 1 5/6/2023 30 19 3 0 3 1 1 5/2/2023 25 17 1 1 3 0 0 4/30/2023 23 8 2 3 2 0 1 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

