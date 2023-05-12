Kyle Lowry be on the court for the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM on Friday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 112-103 loss versus the Knicks, Lowry tallied nine points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lowry's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 10.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.1 PRA 19.5 20.4 17 PR 14.5 15.3 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

Lowry is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

Lowry is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 31 9 1 5 2 1 2 5/8/2023 26 15 5 4 2 0 1 5/6/2023 25 14 3 4 2 1 0 5/2/2023 31 6 4 6 0 1 1 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

