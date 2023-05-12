Kevin Love and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Love tallied four points in his last game, which ended in a 112-103 loss against the Knicks.

In this article, we break down Love's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 8.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.7 Assists -- 1.9 2.0 PRA -- 16.5 16.9 PR 13.5 14.6 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Love's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the league.

Allowing 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 16 4 5 2 0 0 0 5/8/2023 23 8 5 2 2 0 0 5/6/2023 23 4 9 4 0 0 0 5/2/2023 24 8 6 1 2 0 0 4/30/2023 16 9 5 4 2 0 0 3/29/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 1 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Love or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.