The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 112-103 loss to the Knicks (his last game) Butler produced 19 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Butler's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 31.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.1 Assists 6.5 5.3 5.6 PRA 42.5 34.1 42.8 PR 35.5 28.8 37.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.4



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 43 19 7 9 0 2 4 5/8/2023 42 27 6 10 1 2 2 5/6/2023 36 28 4 3 0 2 0 4/30/2023 43 25 11 4 0 0 2 3/29/2023 35 12 3 6 0 0 0 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

