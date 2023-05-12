Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (44-38) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, May 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Heat's Last Game
On Wednesday, the Knicks knocked off the Heat 112-103, led by Jalen Brunson with 38 points. Butler was the top scorer for the losing side with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|19
|7
|9
|4
|2
|0
|Bam Adebayo
|18
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Duncan Robinson
|17
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo posts 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.
- Butler is tops on the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also posting 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.
- Max Strus posts 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28.7
|5.8
|5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.3
|Bam Adebayo
|17.6
|9.2
|3.7
|1
|0.6
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|10
|2.9
|4.1
|0.9
|0.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|11.1
|5.3
|1.7
|0.8
|0.2
|1.6
|Gabe Vincent
|12
|1.3
|4.8
|0.9
|0
|2.4
