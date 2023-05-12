Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Knicks' Julius Randle as players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Wednesday, the Knicks defeated the Heat 112-103, led by Jalen Brunson with 38 points (plus seven assists and nine rebounds). Jimmy Butler was the leading scorer for the losing side with 19 points while adding nine assists and seven boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 19 7 9 4 2 0 Bam Adebayo 18 8 2 1 1 0 Duncan Robinson 17 1 1 2 0 5

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 38 9 7 0 0 4 RJ Barrett 26 7 2 0 1 3 Julius Randle 24 5 5 1 0 4

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads his team in both points (20.4) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also posts 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler posts a team-best 5.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and posts 4.1 assists.

Brunson tops the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and puts up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 28.7 5.8 5 1.7 0.8 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 26.5 5 5.9 1.5 0.1 2.1 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.6 9.2 3.7 1 0.6 0 RJ Barrett NY 20.1 4.7 3 0.9 0.2 2 Julius Randle NY 15.1 7.2 3.3 0.5 0.1 1.6 Kyle Lowry MIA 10 2.9 4.1 0.9 0.9 1.4

