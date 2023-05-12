Check out the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently has five players listed, as the Heat prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 6 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Knicks beat the Heat 112-103 on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks in the win with 38 points, while Jimmy Butler put up 19 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Shoulder 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Illness), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Immanuel Quickley: Questionable (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat record just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 115 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points more than the 109.5 they've scored this season.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1).

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in the league defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6 207.5

