As they ready for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, May 12 at FTX Arena.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Knicks defeated the Heat 112-103 on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in the win with 38 points, while Jimmy Butler put up 19 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Out Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat record 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

The Heat's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 115 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

The Knicks have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, compiling 100.9 points per contest, 15.1 fewer points their than season average of 116.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks put up 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in league), while conceding 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6 205

