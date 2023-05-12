The Miami Heat (44-38) are dealing with five players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks beat the Heat 112-103 on Wednesday when they last played. Jalen Brunson's team-high 38 points led the Knicks to the win. Jimmy Butler had 19 points for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Shoulder 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat put up are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 115 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Over their past 10 games, the Knicks are averaging 100.9 points per contest, 15.1 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

