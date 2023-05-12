The Miami Heat (44-38) have five players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 6 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks will try for another victory over the Heat after a 112-103 win in their matchup on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks in the win with 38 points, while Jimmy Butler had 19 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Shoulder 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 115 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points more than the 109.5 they've scored this year.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the league by averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

While the Knicks are posting 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 100.9 points per contest.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks record 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in league), while giving up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6.5 207

