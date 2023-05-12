The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 208.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 208.5 points 63 times.
  • The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
  • Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 70 85.4% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Heat have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.
  • Miami has done a better job covering the spread in road games (16-25-0) than it has at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

