The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is 205.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -6.5 205.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • In 65 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to total more than 205.5 points.
  • The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 13.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • Miami has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 205.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 23.6 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, New York has put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
  • The Knicks have won in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • New York has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 205.5 % of Games Over 205.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 65 79.3% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over eight times.
  • In home games, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-25-0).
  • The Heat record 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
  • When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 4-14 41-41
Knicks 46-36 4-4 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

