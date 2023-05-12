The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is 205.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -6.5 205.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 65 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to total more than 205.5 points.

The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 13.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 205.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 23.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, New York has put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

The Knicks have won in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New York has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 205.5 % of Games Over 205.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 65 79.3% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over eight times.

In home games, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-25-0).

The Heat record 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 4-14 41-41 Knicks 46-36 4-4 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.