Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is 205.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-6.5
|205.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 65 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to total more than 205.5 points.
- The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 13.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 205.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 23.6 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, New York has put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
- The Knicks have won in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New York has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 205.5
|% of Games Over 205.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|65
|79.3%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over eight times.
- In home games, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-25-0).
- The Heat record 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|4-14
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-4
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
