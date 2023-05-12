Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 207.5 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-6.5
|207.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Miami's games this year is 219.3, 11.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat have gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has won 35, or 62.5%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Miami has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 71.4% chance to win.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 207.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.
- New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 21.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, New York has compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
- The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.
- This season, New York has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 207.5
|% of Games Over 207.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Eight of Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.
- The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|4-14
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-4
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
