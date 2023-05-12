The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 207.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -6.5 207.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Miami's games this year is 219.3, 11.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat have gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

Miami has won 35, or 62.5%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Miami has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 71.4% chance to win.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 207.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.

New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 21.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, New York has compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.

This season, New York has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

Eight of Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 4-14 41-41 Knicks 46-36 4-4 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.