The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 207.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -6.5 207.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Miami's games this year is 219.3, 11.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat have gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • Miami has won 35, or 62.5%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Miami has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 71.4% chance to win.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 207.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.
  • New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 21.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, New York has compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
  • The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.
  • This season, New York has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • Eight of Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.
  • The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 4-14 41-41
Knicks 46-36 4-4 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

