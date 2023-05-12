Oddsmakers have set player props for Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others when the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (-143)

The 17.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 2.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Adebayo has collected 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 6.5 (-133) 0.5 (-189)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 5.6 less than his over/under on Friday (28.5).

He grabs 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-118) 3.5 (+100) 1.5 (+100) 2.5 (-154)

Friday's prop bet for Max Strus is 12.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

Strus' rebounding average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Strus' 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 8.5 (-128) 3.5 (-125) 2.5 (-128)

Friday's over/under for Randle is 23.5 points, 1.6 fewer than his season average.

Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-118) 4.5 (-143) 6.5 (-139) 2.5 (-120)

The 27.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (24).

Brunson has collected 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.