In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will play the New York Knicks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Miami shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 25-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

Miami is ceding 110.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 109.3.

When it comes to threes, the Heat have been equally balanced when playing at home and in road games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark away from home.

Heat Injuries