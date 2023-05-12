How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks face off in the second round, with a decisive Game 6 next to come.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Heat are averaging 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in road games (107.5).
- Miami is allowing 110.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 109.3.
- In home games, the Heat are making the same number of threes per game as they are when playing on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
