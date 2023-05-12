The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks face off in the second round, with a decisive Game 6 next to come.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Heat are averaging 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in road games (107.5).

Miami is allowing 110.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 109.3.

In home games, the Heat are making the same number of threes per game as they are when playing on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).

