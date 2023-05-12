How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).
- Miami surrenders 110.2 points per game in home games, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced in home games and away from home this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% clip in road games.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
