In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).

Miami surrenders 110.2 points per game in home games, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced in home games and away from home this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% clip in road games.

Heat Injuries