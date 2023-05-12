In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will play the New York Knicks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.4 points per game at home, compared to 107.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has played worse in home games this season, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 on the road.

When it comes to threes, the Heat have been well balanced when playing at home and on the road this season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark on the road.

Heat Injuries