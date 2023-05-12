How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat average are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Heat are averaging 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in away games (107.5).
- Defensively Miami has played worse in home games this year, allowing 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 in away games.
- In terms of threes, the Heat have been equally balanced in home games and in road games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% clip when playing on the road.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
