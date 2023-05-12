The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will go head to head in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.

The two teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 18 more points than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5 Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

