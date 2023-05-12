In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

These teams score 225.5 points per game combined, 19 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 222.9 points per game, 16.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5 Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

