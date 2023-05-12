The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will match up in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and giving up 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and give up 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 15.9 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5 Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kyle Lowry or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.